12 Bralettes You Will Want to Show Off 

Caroline Vazzana
Apr 28, 2016 @ 9:00 am

At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards earlier this month, Gigi Hadid made a case for the bralette. On the red carpet, she turned heads in a pinstriped suit and a striped shirt that she left unbuttoned to reveal a glimpse of her lacy, racy intimate. Fast forward to Coachella and Gigi’s gal pal Kendall Jenner was seen sporting a similar bralette sans blazer or shirt. So as you can see, the A-list set is falling for the undergarment.

With the loose comfort of a sports bra and the detail of a regular bra (we're talking about lacy embroidery, of course), what’s not to love? Layer your bralette under your ensemble or wear solo for a summery come-hither look. From bright colors to bold patterns, below 12 bralettes you will want to show off this season.

Victoria's Secret 

This printed bra looks great when layered under a thin white tank. 

$30; victoriassecret.com

Undies.com

A sporty gray style is made sexy with the addition of delicate black lace. 

$18; undies.com

Topshop 

Add some edge to your look by wearing this mesh and lace style with black leather pants. 

$40; topshop.com

Lively 

This simple mesh option feels ultra comfortable. 

$35; wearlively.com

Cameo Nouveau

Wear this black lace bralette with a pair of high-waisted jeans. 

$26; cameonouveau.com

Huit 

This flirtatious floral lace option will make you look and feel beautiful. 

$66; nancymeyer.com

& Other Stories 

We love the sporty vibe of this black and neon cutout bralette. 

$29; stories.com

Anine Bing

This off-white and nude option looks great when layered under a crochet top.  

$79; aninebing.com

Only Hearts 

On a warm summer day, wear this striped number with a pair of cropped jeans. 

$48; journelle.com

Alex Perry 

Dress up this crochet style with a midi skirt. 

$680; farfetch.com

Aerie by American Eagle 

Shades of blue make this style a summertime must-have. 

$20 (originally $27); ae.com

