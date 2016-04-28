At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards earlier this month, Gigi Hadid made a case for the bralette. On the red carpet, she turned heads in a pinstriped suit and a striped shirt that she left unbuttoned to reveal a glimpse of her lacy, racy intimate. Fast forward to Coachella and Gigi’s gal pal Kendall Jenner was seen sporting a similar bralette sans blazer or shirt. So as you can see, the A-list set is falling for the undergarment.

With the loose comfort of a sports bra and the detail of a regular bra (we're talking about lacy embroidery, of course), what’s not to love? Layer your bralette under your ensemble or wear solo for a summery come-hither look. From bright colors to bold patterns, below 12 bralettes you will want to show off this season.