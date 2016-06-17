6 Things to Buy from Boohoo this Week

In a decade, Boohoo has gone from being a hidden fashion gem born out of Manchester to becoming a major online shopping destination, thanks to its well-stocked and massive inventory of trendy items at an affordable pricepoint. And to prove just how much the brand has grown, Boohoo partnered with singer Charli XCX on a hit designer collaboration last fall (and again this year). But navigating its overwhelmingly huge offerings can present a problem, which is why we did the work for you and unearthed six winners. From fun tasseled clutches to printed shirtdresses, see what you should add to cart, stat.

1 of 6 Courtesy

BASEBALL LONG-SLEEVE TOP

I love a touch of varsity. Wear this piece to add interest to any look.  

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $16
2 of 6 Courtesy

EMBELLISHED TASSEL CLUTCH

Tassels are having a major moment. Embrace the trend with this party-ready clutch. 

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $20
3 of 6 Courtesy

GEO-PRINT SHIRTDRESS

Wear this shirtdress on its own or over a pair of jeans. 

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $35
4 of 6 Courtesy

GLITTER BACK LACE-UP SNEAKERS

I only ever wear white sneakers, and I love how the glitter gives this pair a glam-girly feel.

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $26
5 of 6 Courtesy

OVERALLS DRESS

I love dungarees, and I like how clean these ones look. Wear with a simple tee in the summer and with a turtleneck in the winter.  

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $35
6 of 6 Courtesy

CROPPED KICK FLARE JEANS

Take on the cropped kick flare denim trend with this great pair. 

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $22

