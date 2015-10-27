4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in a Bomber Jacket

Christian Vierig
Wendy Wallace
Oct 27, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

A denim jacket is one of our tried-and-true favorites for fall outerwear. But these days, we've been giving our outfits a harder utilitarian edge by swapping the classic all-American topper for a bomber. It gives insanely cool street cred to girly dresses, and when temps dip, it looks just as great layered over a turtleneck. Consider a bomber jacket your new go-to for the weekend. From sporty designs to aviator-inspired styles, shop our selects, below. 

1 of 4 Courtesy

T by Alexander Wang 

$576; farfetch.com

2 of 4 Courtesy

Topshop

$105; topshop.com

3 of 4 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

 $725; netaporter.com

4 of 4 Courtesy

Coach 

$695; coach.com

