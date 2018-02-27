We Found Out Exactly What Blake Lively Is Wearing So That You Can Buy It, Too

It's not a hard choice: If we had to create a top ten list of who's closet we'd want to raid, Blake Lively would definitely be in the top five. The actress can go from sweater dress to couture gown in two hours without breaking a sweat. We've even spotted her wearing 7 perfectly-put-together outfits in one day—ALL WITH DIFFERENT HAIRSTYLES!

Of course, she's got some help: a top-notch team on speed dial to help coordinate her looks and changes. But there's no need for a glam squad when you have us. We know, we know, this stuff is going to cost you. But we promise, it'll be worth the investment. We've gathered up Lively's best fashion finds into one place so you can shop her looks. And don't worry. We'll be updating this constantly as she continues to slay.

