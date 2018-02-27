We Found Out Exactly What Blake Lively Is Wearing So That You Can Buy It, Too

James Devaney/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

It's not a hard choice: If we had to create a top ten list of who's closet we'd want to raid, Blake Lively would definitely be in the top five. The actress can go from sweater dress to couture gown in two hours without breaking a sweat. We've even spotted her wearing 7 perfectly-put-together outfits in one day—ALL WITH DIFFERENT HAIRSTYLES!

Of course, she's got some help: a top-notch team on speed dial to help coordinate her looks and changes. But there's no need for a glam squad when you have us. We know, we know, this stuff is going to cost you. But we promise, it'll be worth the investment. We've gathered up Lively's best fashion finds into one place so you can shop her looks. And don't worry. We'll be updating this constantly as she continues to slay.

VIDEO: Here's How Blake Lively Makes Head-to-Toe Yellow Look Chic

 

1 of 6 Jackson Lee / Splash News; Courtesy

Statement Combat Boots

No need for pants when your boots look this cool.

Valentino Garavani $2,475 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 blakelively/instagram; Courtesy

Wide-Leg Pants

But if you're going to wear pants, you might as well make sure they slay—like this leopard green pair.

$1,195 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 James Devaney/GC Images; Courtesy

Investment Bag

Every woman should own a classic bag that will look good with every outfit.

Bottega Veneta $4,250 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Courtesy

The Party Dress

A party dress that you can wear over and over again is also a must.

Roland Mouret $3,995 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 blakelively/Instagram; Courtesy

A Versatile Skirt

Dress it up. Dress it down. This fit-and-flare skirt is perfect for every occasion.

Vika Gazinskaya $2,019 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 James Devaney/GC Images; Courtesy

Chunky Heels

Don't forget to invest in a pair of heels that you can walk around in all day.

Valentino Garavani $2,595 SHOP NOW

