11 Black Swimsuits to Wear to the Beach this Summer 

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
May 17, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Just like the LBD, every woman needs a little black swimsuit. The reason? Black is not only a chic color that goes with everything, but it is also slimming and flattering on every figure. So for the woman with a classic sense of style that wants to bring a a ready-to-wear sensibility to her beach attire, we rounded up a selection of the coolest black swimsuits on the market. Of course, we included a basic sporty maillot for those days when you want to keep it simple, but ahead, find styles with studs, cutouts, ruffles, and scalloped edges for some much-needed drama. Below, 11 black swimsuits that you will keep forever. 

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Indah 

A studded style is super cool. 

Top, $97; revolve.com. Bottom, $97; revolve.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

Flagpole Swim 

Show your sporty side with this quick-drying active suit. 

Top, $180; shopspring.com. Bottom, $170; shopspring.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Gap

Go retro with this high-waisted option. 

Top, $40; gap.com. Bottom, $43; gap.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch 

This crisscross style is flirty and fun. 

Top, $95; toryburch.com. Bottom, $85; toryburch.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew 

Channel your inner pin-up with this formfitting strapless suit. 

$110; jcrew.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

MARYSIA

Show skin in an interesting way with this one-shoulder cutout style.

$343; net-a-porter.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

L*Space 

This one-piece style is chic in its simplicity. 

$159; lspace.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

Old Navy

Add a playful touch to your look with this scalloped edge bikini. 

Top, $25; oldnavy.com. Bottom, $23; oldnavy.com

 

9 of 11 Courtesy

LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ

An off-the-shoulder style is super on-trend. 

$430; net-a-porter.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Triangl

Add some edge with this faux leather finish. 

Top and bottom, $89; triangl.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

Lands' End 

Accentuate your curves with this shirred suit.

$139; landsend.com

