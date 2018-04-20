The Best White T-Shirts to Wear with Anything

Christian Vierig/Getty (3)
Ann Jacoby (text) and Stephanie Perez-Gurri (market)
Apr 20, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

White T-Shirts ... where to begin? From my experience, it takes a lot of effort to look effortless. When it comes to a white tee, there are a lot of elements to take into consideration: cut, length, sleeve style, and neckline. That's not even considering your body type and personal style.

It wasn't until after an email thread between me and Fashion Features Director, Stephanie Trong (subject line: White T-shirts. Body text: an intense discussion pitting the tees we know we love vs. the tees we're interested in trying) that I realized how elusive a simple white T-shirt can actually be. (Very important things happen here at the office, I promise!)

However, thanks to this incredibly significant email chain, plus a few wears of different tees (of which you'll see below), we've rounded up the best white T-shirts you can wear with ANYTHING ... to lunch, to the club, to the grocery store—hell, you could even pair it with a blazer and wear it to the Met Gala! Scroll through and shop our eight picks, below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

3x1

3x1 $105 (originally $125) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Everlane

Everlane $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Acne Studios

Acne Studios $120 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

NEED

Need $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Re/done x Hanes

Re/done $75 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

GAP

Gap $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone $85 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Uniqlo

Uniqlo $10 SHOP NOW

