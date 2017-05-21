7 White Button Down Shirts With a Twist

Vanni Bassetti/Getty
Steffi Lee
May 21, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Real talk: There is no other piece in your wardrobe as versatile or important as the white button-down shirt. Look polished with pants, Parisian with a pair of jeans, or Risky Businesslike when you wear it as a dress. We could go on and on counting the ways to style it, but instead—an update. 

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Style a White Button Down Shirt

We are well aware that sometimes your most practical piece is not always your most exciting. Sometimes, variety, that good old spice of life (and fashion) is needed. Blessedly, brands are rolling out some fun twists on the workaday white shirt that are sure to keep you interested this season. Whether the main feature is a cool sleeve design, novelty stitching, or multicolor buttons, they'll provide a dose of whimsy without sacrificing the sleek factor.

Scroll through for some new-new white shirt inspiration.

1 of 7 Courtesy

La Ligne

Cotton-twill shirt

La Ligne available at Net-a-Porter $195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Tibi

Satin poplin strappy shirt

Tibi $325 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Theory

Embroidered slim shirt

Theory $265 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Bruta

Western white shirt

Bruta available at Need Supply $159 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Frame

PJ blouse

Frame Denim $275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

PS by Paul Smith

White cotton shirt with charm buttons

Paul Smith $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

COS

Round-collar shirt

COS $69 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!