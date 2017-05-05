The Best Toile Clothing That Won't Make You Look Like You Belong In a Cupboard

Courtesy (3)
Steffi Lee
May 05, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Toile de Jouy, or toile, or “that blue and white print” on bedding and chinaware, may not be as ubiquitous in warm weather clothing as nautical stripes, but we think it should be! Dolce & Gabbana splashes it on their spring/summer collections every now and then and we totally get why. It’s bold, fun, and blends well with beach and garden settings.

VIDEO: Emilia Clarke is the New Face of Dolce & Gabbana

While wearing the print may seem intimidating at first, as long as your outfit isn’t head-to-toe toile, it complements universal wardrobe staples such as white poplin and neutral linen. Steer clear of other ornate prints and fabrics, keep accessories subdued, and you’re good to go.

Below, find our favorite toile clothing for all of your chic summer moments.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Caroline Constas

Carmen top

Caroline Constas available at Net-a-Porter $520 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Mary Katrantzou

Hayden dress

Mary Katrantzou available at MatchesFashion $1,393 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Diane Von Furstenberg

Printed pants with silk

Diane von Furstenberg available at Stylebop $349 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Chelsea28

Cold shoulder midi dress

chelsea28 available at Nordstrom $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Brock Collection

Baylee blouse

Brock Collection available at Moda Operandi $790 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony

Mazie dress

Opening Ceremony available at Farfetch $537 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Victoria Victoria Beckham

Crewneck tee

Victoria, Victoria Beckham available at Neiman Marcus $195 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!