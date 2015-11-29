11 Cozy Sweater Dresses You'll Want to Live in All Winter Long

Jonathan Borge
Nov 29, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Sure, throwing on an oversize puffer jacket may be the easiest way to stay warm in the winter, but is it the chicest? Not so much. The secret to surviving the cold with style lies in the sweater dress. As its name suggests, it embodies the best characteristics of our two favorite pieces: the same kind of comfort as a cozy pullover sweater and the confidence you get from your go-to figure-flattering dress. Stick with solid neutrals in cotton, cashmere, and chunky knits for everyday, or slip on graphic, printed, and multi-textured versions for dressier events. Below, we’ve rounded up 11 sweater dresses you’ll want to live in all season long.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch 

Take the unconventional route and sport a tapestry-like print for a globe-trotting look. 

$895; toryburch.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

Whistles 

Don't fret over keeping your hands warm. This long-sleeved Whistles piece includes two handy, too-cute front pockets. 

$230; whistles.com 

3 of 11

Topshop Unique

For above-the-knee dresses, choose an option with long sleeves and a turtleneck. 

$360; topshop.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Joseph 

Why rock two sleeves when you can have four? This wool Joseph dress features an intricate, wrap-around waist design.

$445; joseph-fashion.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Chloe 

This navy embellished number is a contemporary take on a classic.

$1,550; net-a-porter.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor 

This frosty blue hue and fringed hem will help you stand out from the crowd. 

$425; rebeccataylor.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

J.Crew 

Choose a fabric so dreamy, like cashmere, you'll want to fall asleep in it.

$298; jcrew.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

Banana Republic 

Look for printed options for an extra dose of playfulness. 

$140; bananarepublic.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

T BY ALEXANDER WANG 

The longer, below-the-knee length gives this sporty sweater dress an elevated spin. Style it with a blazer and heels for the office, or with a parka and sneakers for weekend errands.

$648; mytheresa.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Derek Lam 10 Crosby 

A chunky cable-knit sweater dress will always keep you warm. 

$695; dereklam.com

 

11 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

Don't think winter-appropriate fabrics aren't flattering. This body-hugging H&M piece does the trick. 

$60; hm.com 

