Shop the Best 14 Pairs of Jeans for Summer

Priya Rao
Apr 18, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

We take our denim seriously. From the office to weekend outings, there is a reason that our editors practically live in their jeans—they are at once chic and comfortable. While we may rely on our trusty blue and black pairs for fall and winter, we're trading them for lighter washes, cropped styles, and floral-print options now that the temperatures are warming up for spring and summer. Ahead, you'll find 14 pairs of denim that go beyond your baby blues.

TRUE RELIGION

We love the feminine florals on these vintage boyfriend jeans. 

$319; truereligion.com

Gap

Embroidered blue blooms make this pair beach-ready. 

$90; gap.com

BLISS AND Mischief

Light blue, navy, and lilac flowers literally pop up on these vintage Levi's 501s.

$478; blissandmischief.com

Levi's

Consider these white skinny jeans best in class. 

$45 (originally $55); levis.com

Level 99

With a wide crop leg and unfinished hem, there's nothing not to like about this culotte-jean hybrid. 

$87 (regularly $115); level99jeans.com

DL1961

We're plannning to wear these cropped white jeans with lace-up espadrilles. 

$178; dl1961.com

NYDJ

For those of you who don't want a full flared leg, this mini bootcut lets you dabble in the trend. 

$110; nydj.com

Diesel

Go ombré with this slightly faded pair that goes from light blue to white.

$298; diesel.com

Uniqlo

These snug stretchy jeans will flatter your every curve. 

$40; uniqlo.com

Joe's

Treat yourself to this Easter egg shade. 

$189; revolveclothing.com

Calvin Klein

Wear these chambray culottes with an off-the-shoulder blouse and white sneakers for an effortlessly cool look.

$80; calvinklein.com

Vigoss

With well-placed distressing, this mint pair isn't too precious.

$74; vigossusa.com

J. Brand

Sport rose gold accessories with this pale pink pair. 

$198; jbrandjeans.com

AG

This slim-fit straight leg raw-hem style is the perfect modern-day mom jean.

$215; agjeans.com

