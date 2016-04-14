Shop 11 Spring Dresses to Wear at the Office—All Under $150

Courtesy
Anna Hecht
Apr 14, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

The perfect work dress can be a total lifesaver. Whether you are in a pinch time-wise or just don't feel like thinking through the process of matching separates, having a chic, grab-and-go dress on hand can cut your A.M. dressing routine in half.

Now that spring is making its way in, there's no better time to stock up on the season's trendiest dresses. From cool-girl florals to romantic lace pieces, the fresh options are endless. And while we'd love a full-on wardrobe update, that's not always possible financially. To simplify the shopping process (while keeping you within your budget), we've rounded up the season's best office-appropriate dresses—all for under $150. Shop spring's chicest styles, below.

RELATED: The Top 6 Colors You'll See Everywhere This Spring

1 of 11 Courtesy

Front Row Shop

Mixing up your prints is a cinch in this modern striped knit dress.

$84; frontrowshop.com

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

This color-block dress takes the thinking out of professional workwear.

$95; topshop.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Banana Republic

Pair this fit-and-flare dress with gold jewelry and pumps for an office-friendly look.

$70 (originally $158); bananarepublic.com

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

A mod take on workwear, this graphic floral number is sure to turn heads in the office.

$28 (originally $40); hm.com

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Front Row Shop

We love this feminine collared A-line dress for any day of the week.

$66; frontrowshop.com

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

J.Crew

This bright long-sleeve style is the solution for not knowing what to wear in awkward in-between weather.

$100 (originally $178); jcrew.com

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

Get your cool-girl florals in gear with this cheery two-tone dress.

$30 (originally $40); hm.com

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Mango

Take your work attire to the next level with this textured jacquard dress.

$40 (originally $80); mango.com

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

Simple, yet sophisticated, this wrap dress will flatter every body shape.

$68; topshop.com

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Uniqlo

The fitted bodice and A-line skirt on this dress is universally flattering.

$40; uniqlo.com

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Babaton

This taupe V-neck style was made for day-to-night dressing.

$145, aritzia.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!