22 Ways to Sparkle for the Holidays

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Dec 07, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Nothing says the holidays quite like sparkle and shine! Whether you prefer being swathed in glitz (see Boohoo, Eloquii, Fullbeauty, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto) or just adding a subtle touch of glimmer (Addition Elle, Dressbarn), we’ve got you covered. If you love the shimmer without all the sequins, try the knit dress from Rachel Rachel Roy or the jacquard skirt from Lane Bryant. Scroll down for our top picks and create your own wish list for the season.

1 of 22

The Collared Shift Dress

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $160 SHOP NOW
2 of 22

The Sleek Pencil Skirt

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $48 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
3 of 22

The Cold-Shoulder Mini

Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com $60 SHOP NOW
4 of 22

The Cape Dress

Addition Elle available at additionelle.com $160 SHOP NOW
5 of 22

The Modern T

Simply Be available at simplybe.com $40 (originally $90) SHOP NOW
6 of 22

The Mini Shift

Vince Camuto available at shop.nordstrom.com $188 SHOP NOW
7 of 22

The Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $130 SHOP NOW
8 of 22

The Draped Dress

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $130 SHOP NOW
9 of 22

The High-Shine Pencil Skirt

Ava & Viv available at target.com $35 SHOP NOW
10 of 22

The Knit Faux-Wrap

RACHEL Rachel Roy available at rachelroy.com $115 (originally $179) SHOP NOW
11 of 22

The Peplum Top

Forever 21 available at forever21.com $28 SHOP NOW
12 of 22

The Golden Pencil Skirt

Kiyonna available at kiyonna.com $82 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
13 of 22

The Tiered Dress

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $180 SHOP NOW
14 of 22

The Poncho Blouse

Dressbarn available at dressbarn.com $52 SHOP NOW
15 of 22

The Rose Gold Bomber

Lovesick available at lovesick.com $42 (originally $55) SHOP NOW
16 of 22

The Classic Minidress

Fullbeauty available at fullbeauty.com from $80 (originally from $110) SHOP NOW
17 of 22

The Jacquard Full Skirt

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $42 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
18 of 22

The Metallic Silver Mini

Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com $60 SHOP NOW
19 of 22

The Split-Front Midi Skirt

Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com $44 SHOP NOW
20 of 22

The Tulip Skirt

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $100 SHOP NOW
21 of 22

The Everyday Bomber

H&M+ available at hm.com $60 SHOP NOW
22 of 22 Courtesy

The Bodycon

Lauren Ralph Lauren available at lordandtaylor.com $135 (originally $179) SHOP NOW

