Have a Petite Frame? Make a Splash with These Swimsuits

leamichele/instagram
Alexis Parente
Jul 12, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

When it comes to swimsuit season, all any petite girl wants to do is grow five inches overnight. But since that's not an option, the next best thing to do is to find a silhouette tailored to a smaller frame. Unlike our taller counterparts—who somehow manage to look even taller in a one-piece—the same doesn't always apply to us members of the petite club. And while bikinis tend to be more forgiving on us, not all silhouettes are created equal. Below, shop our favorite one and two-piece suits that not only fit, but flatter petite frames.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Lisa Marie Fernandez $420 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Mikoh

Shop the look: Mikoh bikini top, $112; mikoh.com. Mikoh bikini bottom, $90; mikoh.com.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Aerie

Aerie by American Eagle $32 (originally $45) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Solid & Striped 

Solid and Striped $103 (originally $148) SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

J.Crew

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop $52 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Jade Swim

Shop the look: Jade Swim bikini top, $50; jadeswim.com. Jade Swim bikini bottom, $80; jadeswim.com.

8 of 8 Courtesy

Bower

Bower $181 SHOP NOW

