Alternative Swimsuits Worth the Weird Tan Lines

Why go for a basic seamless bikini when you could pull on an edgy cutout one piece? Oh, wait—tan lines. (Cue fashion tears.) We know this struggle all too well: the flutter in your heart as you spot a unique (and seriously chic) asymmetrical swimsuit across the way; then the sinking feeling when you fast forward to the inevitable zigzag tan lines. And finally, the soft resolve as you back up, turn around, and settle for some regular ol’ swimsuit silhouette you and everyone else have been wearing for years. Sigh.

Good news is sunscreen exists! It may not completely prevent tanning, but if you grab one with a high enough SPF (don’t worry, we’ve got recs) and limit your sun exposure, then the unexpected swimsuit silhouette can certainly be yours—or you know, you could just live with the funky tan lines. With so many great unconventional suits this season—major trend alert—we think it's worth it.

From one shoulder bikini tops that can do double duty as summer crop tops to sexy lace-up one pieces, shop our picks for unexpected swimsuits worthy of the weird tan lines.