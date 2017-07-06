Alternative Swimsuits Worth the Weird Tan Lines

emrata/Instagram
Alexis Parente (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Jul 06, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Why go for a basic seamless bikini when you could pull on an edgy cutout one piece? Oh, wait—tan lines. (Cue fashion tears.) We know this struggle all too well: the flutter in your heart as you spot a unique (and seriously chic) asymmetrical swimsuit across the way; then the sinking feeling when you fast forward to the inevitable zigzag tan lines. And finally, the soft resolve as you back up, turn around, and settle for some regular ol’ swimsuit silhouette you and everyone else have been wearing for years. Sigh.

Good news is sunscreen exists! It may not completely prevent tanning, but if you grab one with a high enough SPF (don’t worry, we’ve got recs) and limit your sun exposure, then the unexpected swimsuit silhouette can certainly be yours—or you know, you could just live with the funky tan lines. With so many great unconventional suits this season—major trend alert—we think it's worth it. 

From one shoulder bikini tops that can do double duty as summer crop tops to sexy lace-up one pieces, shop our picks for unexpected swimsuits worthy of the weird tan lines.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Key Hole Bikini Top

Alix $108 (originally $270) SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Ring Cut Out One Piece

Solid and Striped $160 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Shredded Cut Out One Piece

Agent Provocateur $385 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Twist Cut Out One Piece

Fleur of England $188 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Scalloped Edge Cut Out One Piece

Marysia $407 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Cut Out High Waisted Bikini

Adriana Degreas $443 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Cut Out Detailed Bikini Top and Bottom

Shop the look: Mikoh bikini top, $112; mikoh.com. Mikoh bikini bottoms, $79 (originally $112); mikoh.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

Asymmetrical Cut Out One Piece

Araks $325 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Banded Cut Out Bikini

Shop the look: Wolf & Whistle bikini top, $45; topshop.com. Wolf & Whistle Bikini bottom, $30; topshop.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Cross Over Strap One Piece

Minimale Animale $330 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Long Sleeve Lace Up Bikini

Shop the look: Mara Hoffman bikini top, $230; modaoperandi.com. Mara Hoffman bikini bottoms, $115; modaoperandi.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

Floral Cut Out One Piece

Aerie by American Eagle $19 (originally $47) SHOP NOW

