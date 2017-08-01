15 Baby Doll Dresses to Channel Selena Gomez In

Courtesy of @petrafcollins on instagram.com
Kim Duong
Jul 31, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

Two things to note about 2017 so far: 1. Fidget spinners can’t stop, won’t stop, and probably will never stop until 2018 introduces something better (or should we say worse). 2. Selena Gomez is single-handedly revolutionizing this whole ‘70s style throwback trend—and we’re all for it.

😏🔥 bad liar for @selenagomez more 🔥 coming soon

A post shared by Petra Collins (@petrafcollins) on

Take for example the “Bad Liar” cover art, wherein we see a dreamy SelGomez in a floral mini dress we all probably have hidden away somewhere in a box labeled “Middle School Clothes.” Sure—with its short silhouette, smocked bodice, and frilly sleeves—the style is a little juvenile. A little Lolita. But hey, it's also a lot chic.

JULY 13

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

RELATED: 10 Things You Need From Selena Gomez’s “Fetish” Video

Still not convinced? Might we direct you to Exhibit B: the “Fetish” music video, wherein we see a fresh-faced Selena Gomez doing frankly weird stuff in a yellow dress with tiny bows and scalloped sleeves.

Not too sure what exactly makes the look a LEWK here, but we have two hypotheses: 1. Selena Gomez is the type of human who could pull off even a garbage bag, or 2. Baby doll dresses just look real chic when styled with fashion girl-approved sneakers and of-the-moment hoop earrings. WHO KNOWS? But what we do know is this summer, we can’t get enough of the baby doll dress. Thanks, SG.

 VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers

Scroll through to shop 15 baby doll dresses, and while you’re at it, get yourself some sneakers, too.

1 of 15 Courtesy

GUILD PRIME

$136 (originally $209) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

$50 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

MIU MIU

$5,930 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Realisation Par

$210 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

KENDALL + KYLIE

$117 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

RALPH LAUREN denim & supply

$40 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

REALISATION PAR

$180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

VERONICA BEARD

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

COACH

$795 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

RALPH LAUREN denim & supply

$30 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

ZIMMERMANN

$550 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

ZARA

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

$110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

ZARA

$50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

HOLLISTER

$50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!