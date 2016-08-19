Why Asymmetrical Skirts Are Back (and Better Than Ever)

Forget everything you thought you knew about asymmetrical skirts. Fashion land's latest versions are nothing like those clingy club-ready numbers you remember from the early aughts; where there was once awkward ruching and stretched jersey, you’ll find clean, lined folds and elegant hip ties.The rest of the outfit (thank goodness) no longer includes a newsboy cap and studded hip belt.

Exhibit A: Hints of exposed thigh, as seen at Narciso Rodriguez's fall show, to rival #AngiesRightLeg, thanks to fluid silk draping with subtle slits up the side. Meanwhile Moschino’s Jeremy Scott gave the look Material Girl glamour by way of dramatic high-low hemlines cut from high shine satin (if Madge were a millennial, she’d surely go for look #31), while flowy handkerchief fits abounded at Altuzarra.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

As for making the style work IRL, there’s no shortage of celebrity inspiration, including both Margot Robbie—who paired a ladylike Proenza Schouler midi with a sleek black pullover and pumps on her Suicide Squad tour—and Alicia Vikander in an elegant polka-dot design earlier this summer. And we’d be remiss not to mention Kate Bosworth, an early adopter of the trend, and her extensive collection of crisply wrapped minis (often worn with a T-shirt and equally sharp jacket). Ready to join the fun? Below, 7 perfect styles to get started.