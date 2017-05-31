Here's What We're Buying from Alexa Chung's Clothing Line

Alexis Bennett
May 31, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Yesterday, Alexa Chung made our fashion dreams come true by launching her very own clothing line, aptly called AlexaChung. We've been inspired by her cool-girl style for years, so it only made sense for the British celebrity to start creating her own designs. Her 145-piece collection includes everything that you could possibly need to channel Chung's chic attitude—like her statement-making prints and her head-turning shoes. And the AlexaChung line also infused a few closet staples that are perfect for layering like a street-style star.

The best part about Chung's collection is that it's see-now-buy-now. So you can grab all of the goods that she showcased during her first presentation. We've already added a few must-haves to our shopping carts. And we're already planning our summer outfits around the pretty pieces, which are currently being sold at Selfridges, Matchesfashion.com, MyTheresa.com, and SSENSE.

Keep scrolling to see exactly what we're buying from the AlexaChung debut.

Floral-printed cotton dress

This cotton dress is the definition of summer goals with a floral print and breezy ruffles. We're definitely packing this baby into our suitcases for our next summer getaway.

Denim Overalls

Overalls are a denim must-have. And we'll keep this zipper-front option in rotation throughout the summer and winter.

Apron sleeveless mini dress

We're already dreaming about all of the many ways to wear this bubble-gum pink dress—like layering it on top of a white T-shirt or pairing it with chunky boots.

Printed cotton T-shirt

We could never pass up a cute graphic shirt. We're grabbing two of these "Double Trouble" tops, so that we can rock them with our bestie.

Metallic Mules

Here's a pair of sparkling heels that both Cinderella and Dorothy would be jealous of.

Mini Bow jacquard mini skirt

There's nothing like having a good mini skirt in your wardrobe. We're obsessed with the dainty bow details and the shiny print on this one.

Striped cotton top

This isn't your basic striped top. We love how the lines and colors intersect to create an upgraded version of the summer staple. 

Metallic lamé long-sleeved dress

Here's a playful dress we'll have on repeat all summer, from fancy weddings to chic brunch dates.

Denim mini skirt

This denim skirt is a must-have in any cool girl's wardrobe.
