These Picks from Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Will Earn You All the Likes

What happens when you combine one of the most popular street style brands with a celeb-favorite designer? Instagram gold. At least, that’s what we’re projecting when Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang hits shelves.

The collab, which was first introduced during September’s New York Fashion Week, will be released in two drops in stores and online on April 1 and April 15. Combining Adidas’s long-lasting appeal with Alexander Wang’s cool-kid vibe, the unisex clothing and footwear collection features inside out sweats, sporty “soccer” jerseys, and Kylie Jenner-esque tracksuits.

While these picks don’t stray too far from Adidas Originals offerings, Wang added a unique touch to make them feel fresh and new: He flipped the logos upside down. How’s that for a new spin?

Photographs by Juergen Teller; Creative Direction by Ferdinando Verdure

The first wave of Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang will be available in flagship locations, both brands’ ecommerce sites, and more than 140 retail locations around the world on April 1. Keep scrolling for our Instagram-worthy pics from the collection.