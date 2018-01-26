10 Perfect Shoes to Wear on Valentines Day

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander (Market) and Samantha Cohen (Text)
Jan 26, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

So you're not the "all red everything" kinda Valentine's Day gal. That's OK. But it doesn't mean you can't participate in the cheesy yet sort-of-fun tradition of wearing pink and red on the 14th of February. Instead of going nuts with a fuchsia bodysuit, invest in accessories that will give you just the right amount of festiveness.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Leather Ankle Boots 

Rock an edgier look with this super cool boot. It will instantly add a pop of color to a neutral outfit.

Rag & Bone $595 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Red Suede Sandal 

This is the perfect classic option that will fit with any look.

Steve Madden $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Scalloped Ballet Flat 

Opt for a chic flat for your more adventurous or casual valentines day plans.

Chloe $515 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Flame Red Pump 

This super sleek pump will add a sexy touch to any outfit. Pair with a leather skinny pant and a tailored blazer.

Stuart Weitzman $385 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Heart Embellished Leather Sandal

We are in love with this cute red heart-adorned sandal—perfect for the Valentines day holiday.

Gianvito Rossi $438 (Originally $875) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Bow Flat Sandal 

This feminine flat would look perfect with a skirt and chic blouse. 

Alexandre Birman $184 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Velvet Mary Jane Pump 

Pair this burgundy velvet shoe with a lace dress and stud earrings for a complete look. 

Barneys New York $295 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Leather and PVC Ankle Wrap Sandal 

Opt for one of the hottest trends around with this PVC style. We are in love with the gorgeous pink colorway.

Manolo Blahnik $745 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Pointed Slingback Flat 

This shoe is super elegant and sophisticated. Pair with jeans or a full skirt and a crossbody bag. 

Mango $40 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Siren Bootie

Go for an edgier look with this ultra cool sock style boot. 

Jeffrey Campbell $125 SHOP NOW

