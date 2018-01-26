10 Perfect Shoes to Wear on Valentines Day

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
So you're not the "all red everything" kinda Valentine's Day gal. That's OK. But it doesn't mean you can't participate in the cheesy yet sort-of-fun tradition of wearing pink and red on the 14th of February. Instead of going nuts with a fuchsia bodysuit, invest in accessories that will give you just the right amount of festiveness.
VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds
