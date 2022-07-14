Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops White Tank Tops Have Randomly Become Summer 2022's Must-Have Item — and They're Set to Be a Fall Staple, Too Here's how to wear them like your favorite fashion star. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha has been working in media for over a decade and joined InStyle's team as the Senior Fashion Editor in 2019. She previously held roles at Coveteur, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, and Men's Fitness, covering both fashion and celebrity/entertainment. In her spare time, she enjoys performing sketch comedy with her friends, watching Love Island, and endlessly scrolling through social media. She is originally from Staten Island, but currently resides in Brooklyn (and sometimes, Schenectady!) with her fiancé J.T., their dog Poppy, and way too many clothes. Samantha graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Rider University. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/InStyle Between big puff-sleeves, strappy details, corsets, and sequins, there's certainly no shortage of playful top options to choose from right now. Yet, no matter how many fun styles we're presented with while shopping, the must-have shirt of the summer remains...a white tank top. The trend is far from new, and not very groundbreaking, either. Still, white tank tops have become a favorite among the fashion crowd, with models, actresses, and street style stars wearing them with every bottom imaginable. So, We're Back to Wearing Black Dress Pants Everywhere, Huh? The white tank top's popularity isn't expected to wane, either. Multiple iterations appeared on the Fall '22 runways, making a case to wear the staple well into the season, too. And although this simple shirt style sounds boring in theory, women like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Gabrielle Union know a few ways to spice it up. Whether you already have a white tank hiding in your drawer, or are planning to stock up sometime soon, here are a handful of outfit ideas that revolve around this classic piece. How to Get a Stain Out of a White Shirt White Tank Tops Were All Over the Fall '22 Runway Getty Images Bottega Veneta, Chloe, and Prada all produced their own versions of this wardrobe essential. They're Also a Model Must-Have Getty Images Whether you blame it on the Clean Girl Aesthetic or regular old Off-Duty style, our favorite fashion stars are constantly working this piece into their outfits, pairing white tanks with trousers, jeans, and sweats. Create a Foundation for Your Outfit Getty Images A white tank is a great way to add balance to your look, helping to tone down bolder bottoms or break up a matching set. RELATED: Everyone From Rihanna to Katie Holmes Has Worn This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Perfect for Summer Wear Them as a Bottom Layer Getty Images Bella Hadid gave off a balletcore vibe when she let her white tank top peek out from underneath an off-the-shoulder sweater. Experiment with Different Materials Getty Images While cotton, ribbed white tank tops seem to be pretty popular, Gabrielle Union sat courtside in an elevated, knit alternative that coordinated with her pants. Switch to Black Getty Images White tank tops may not be your favorite and that's ok. Sleek black tanks are equally popular, and in some cases, may even come off across as dressier. No matter your color preference, one thing is for sure: BANDIER's WSLY Rivington Ribbed Tank reigns supreme. According to the brand, one is sold every 45 seconds, and Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Tinx are all fans of this viral version. Style a White Tank Top with Shorts Getty Images It's a quick way to complete a cool and breezy summer outfit. RELATED: Unsure What to Wear to the Office This Summer? Here Are 7 Outfit Ideas From Fashion Experts Rock One with a Pair of Jeans Getty Images The simplicity of a white tank top is part of its appeal. If you're looking for something easy to throw on and go, don't overthink your outfit and instead, keep things classic from head-to-toe with some demin bottoms. Incorporate Your Personal Style Getty Images Since white tank tops are so basic, there are no real limits for how to wear them. Throw on big pants or a teeny tiny mini skirt. Add a ton of accessories or big, clunky heels. The combinations are essentially endless, and there's plenty of opportunity to wear one in a way that fits your personal aesthetic. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit