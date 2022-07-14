White Tank Tops Have Randomly Become Summer 2022's Must-Have Item — and They're Set to Be a Fall Staple, Too

Between big puff-sleeves, strappy details, corsets, and sequins, there's certainly no shortage of playful top options to choose from right now. Yet, no matter how many fun styles we're presented with while shopping, the must-have shirt of the summer remains...a white tank top. The trend is far from new, and not very groundbreaking, either. Still, white tank tops have become a favorite among the fashion crowd, with models, actresses, and street style stars wearing them with every bottom imaginable.

The white tank top's popularity isn't expected to wane, either. Multiple iterations appeared on the Fall '22 runways, making a case to wear the staple well into the season, too. And although this simple shirt style sounds boring in theory, women like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Gabrielle Union know a few ways to spice it up.

Whether you already have a white tank hiding in your drawer, or are planning to stock up sometime soon, here are a handful of outfit ideas that revolve around this classic piece.