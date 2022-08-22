Amazon Is Low-Key the Best Place to Get Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tees for Under $30

Want to make a statement without speaking a word? Graphic tees are the answer you've been looking for. From oversized T-shirts with catchy sayings to vintage styles with abstract prints, graphic tees are an easy way to spice up your everyday outfits. And lucky for you, we rounded up 10 of the best tees from Amazon's Merch on Demand section, all for less than $30.

Many celebrities have been spotted in graphic tees lately. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner wore a western-inspired baby tee, while Hailey Bieber sported a vintage-looking Frank Sinatra shirt. Hilary Duff is also on board with the trend; she was seen last month wearing an oversized Britney Spears shirt. And thanks to Amazon's wide selection of trendy tees, us common folk can also try out the look.

Whether you're searching for a tee that's inspired by Y2K, covered in a fun pattern, or featuring a silly phrase, there's a style for you. Plus, most of the t-shirts can be worn year-round by layering over top of a long-sleeve shirt or under a cute jacket. Below, check out 10 under-$30 Amazon graphic tees, each with tons of glowing reviews.

Shop Graphic Tees Under $30:

A vintage-inspired graphic T-shirt is the ultimate laid-back summer top. At $19, this floral-print tee is both affordable and cute, and it's available in five background colors. It's made from 100 percent cotton and comes in sizes small through 3XL. One reviewer confirmed it's "very comfortable, fits well, and the color and printing [have] held up very well to multiple washings."

Courtesy

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

In case you haven't heard, Barbiecore has become a major trend recently, and you can try it out with this bubblegum pink Barbie logo tee. It's made from lightweight cotton and would look great with both sweats and jeans. One shopper said it's "not too loose and not too tight," while a second reviewer said "people compliment it" every time they wear the shirt.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Perfect for those who like mantras, this ″Future Is In Your Hands'' tee is purposefully oversized for maximum comfort. Wear it now on its own and into the colder months by layering it with a long-sleeve shirt underneath. A happy buyer thought it made for a great "grunge" and "'90s-inspired" look.

Courtesy

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Available in five colors, this Super Mario Bros tee makes saving the Mushroom Kingdom look good. One reviewer confirmed the shirt is "extremely well made," while a second shopper said it has a "perfect fit." Given the reasonable $23 price tag, you may find yourself purchasing more than one color.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

If funny sayings or pop culture references aren't your thing, go with this abstract geometric tee instead. The cotton shirt comes in seven background colors, all with the same Earth-toned print on the front. A reviewer said it fits "true to size" and washes well, so you can confidently make the $20 purchase knowing the shirt will last you for a while.

Courtesy

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

You can't go wrong with a butterfly design, and this quirky tee is especially easy to style. Layer it with a cardigan or jacket, and you'll have an effortless day-to-night look. Based on the product description and reviews, you'll know exactly what you're purchasing, as "the butterflies are very well defined," and the color matches the photos.

Courtesy

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Who wouldn't want a shirt to honor the country queen herself, Dolly Parton? The tee is machine-washable and comes in ten colors. Though, beware of sizing: Some reviewers noted that it runs slightly big, but "not enough to size down." Still, the lightweight feel and classic style make this a great tee to wear for years to come.

Courtesy

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

A T-shirt that empowers women is a staple in every person's closet (I don't make the rules!). But seriously, consider buying this tee that outlines breasts. "The shirt quality is top notch," one reviewer wrote, while another said they heard people telling others to look at it "with a smile on their face." After all, how could you not admire a tee that promotes body positivity?

Courtesy

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

If you're looking for a fun tee with a happy message, go for this option with ″Thank You Have A Nice Day″ written on the front. It costs just $15 and is made of "good quality fabric," so it's unlikely the text will crack or fade over time. One satisfied shopper said they love it so much that "if it ripped or got stained, [they] would buy it again."

Courtesy

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Searching for the perfect graphic crop-top? Look no further than this short-sleeved tee with ″Cowgirl'' written across the front. Inspired by Y2K, thanks to its slim fit and emphasized font, the tee is a cute and casual option to have in your wardrobe year-round. Plus, it's made from "surprisingly high-quality material," according to one happy buyer.

Courtesy

Shop now: $17; amazon.com