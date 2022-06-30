This '90s Clothing Staple Is Getting Me Through Hot Summer Days and Cool Nights

Cardigan sets are my seasonal savior.

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Getty Images

Late sunsets, beach days, the smell of sunscreen — I thrive in the summer. There are, however, two issues that present themselves every year. The first is the pain of thigh chafing (AKA, chub rub) and the second is transitioning my outfits from the warmth of the day to the cool breeze at night. For the first problem, I have Megababe's Thigh Rescue, and for the second, I have come to rely heavily on a '90s staple: tank top and cardigan sets.

A tank top cardigan set is such an obvious solution that I am almost mad at myself for not thinking of every other summer. Reformation's Varenne Cashmere Tank and Cardigan Set was first to introduce me to the idea. I wore both pieces (as a set and individually) so often, I decided to also purchase the brand's Ruby Knit Cardigan Set. The two sets are capsule wardrobe pieces, but there are several options and ways to channel this trend.

Getty Images

A great way to envision your outfit is to look back at the trend's peak in the '90s — think Gwenyth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, and Heather Graham. From there, your options are to find a two-in-one set like the ones I previously mentioned or mix and match a set of your own. Both are great in their own ways.

A two in one set is easy in the same way a matching set is easy — you buy one product and that's it. You don't have to think about styling or coordinating different fabrics or colors. If you choose to mix and match, there are two avenues. The first is a hybrid approach — even if a brand doesn't sell the tank and cardigan as a set, you can buy two individual pieces that are the same color, fabric, etc. The second is to simply mix and match whatever spaghetti strap tops and cardigans you like, regardless of the brand

On a hot summer day, keeping a light cardigan in my tote is never a burden, and at night I am always so thankful I have an added layer. Keep scrolling to grab our favorite styles.

Shop '90s-Style Cardigan Sets and Combos:

Reformation Varenne Cashmere Tank and Cardi Set

Shop now: $228; thereformation.com

Reformation Ruby Knit Cardigan Set

Shop now: $98; thereformation.com

Alo Yoga Ribbed Cropped Whisper Cardigan

Shop now: $68; aloyoga.com

Alo Yoga Ribbed Crop Whisper Bra Tank

Shop now: $58; aloyoga.com

Madewell Pointelle Cardigan Twin Set

Shop now: $55 (Originally $80); madewell.com

Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Cardigan and Crop Top Sweater Set

Shop now: $27–$55; amazon.com

Aéropostale Ribbed Tie-Front Cropped Cardigan

Shop now: $8; aeropastale.com

Aéropostale Ribbed Cropped Sweater Tank

Shop now: $8; aeropastale.com

