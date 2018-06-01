9 Stylish Ways to Celebrate Pride Month

There are so many ways to celebrate Pride Month while also supporting LBGTQ charities. Several designers are commemorating Pride with limited-edition products and even entire lines.

“I’m proud to design for a bold community of women who stand for empowerment and equality," shoe designer Tamara Mellon explains on her website. "That’s why I’m donating 100 percent of proceeds from my newest Pride Edition to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.” Big retailers like J.Crew and Madewell are also getting involved, making donations to the Human Rights Campaign.

If you want to join the celebration, check out some of our favorite pride-month designs ahead.