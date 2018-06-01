9 Stylish Ways to Celebrate Pride Month

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jun 01, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

There are so many ways to celebrate Pride Month while also supporting LBGTQ charities. Several designers are commemorating Pride with limited-edition products and even entire lines.

“I’m proud to design for a bold community of women who stand for empowerment and equality," shoe designer Tamara Mellon explains on her website. "That’s why I’m donating 100 percent of proceeds from my newest Pride Edition to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.” Big retailers like J.Crew and Madewell are also getting involved, making donations to the Human Rights Campaign.

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Unleashed all of the Rainbows for a Pride Concert

 

If you want to join the celebration, check out some of our favorite pride-month designs ahead.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Pride Graphic Tee

American Eagle Outfitters $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

x HRC Love to All Reusable Canvas Tote Bag

Madewell $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Madison Earrings Pride

Mignonne Gavigan $250 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Pride Graphic Crewneck T-Shirt

Gap $25 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Fast Lane Pride Cotton Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra

Lane Bryant $52 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

The 100% Human Muscle Tank in Large Print

Everlane $22 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Pride 105 - Elaphe

Tamara Mellon $425 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Love Is Love Roll-Cuff Crew

Banana Republic $35 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

x Human Rights Campaign "Love first" T-Shirt

J. Crew $35 SHOP NOW

