Naked Pants to Wear Over Your Swimsuit

Timur Emek/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Jul 07, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

You've probably seen some of your favorite style stars rocking the daring naked dress trend (hey, J.Lo). But the sheer look is also taking over the trouser department thanks to lace panels and transparent fabrics. Fashionistas are stepping out in broad daylight with their knickers on display. But if you're not quite ready to hit the streets wearing the see-through look, testing it out at the beach is the perfect way to subtly work the trend into an outfit.

You can easily throw a pair of chiffon trousers over your bikini bottoms or layer crochet designs over a slinky one-piece. That way you'll get to join in on the trend without feeling overexposed.

VIDEO: Celebs in Bikinis

 

Check out some of the best sheer bottoms that you can wear this summer.

1 of 10 Courtesy

SHAMIRA BLACK SHEER STRIPE WIDE LEG TROUSERS

PrettyLittleThing $44 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Chiffon Cover-Up Pants

Tommy Bahama $88 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

CELINA PANT

Majorelle $158 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Split Pant

ASOS $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

BELICE PANT

Agua Bendita $249 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Malibu Lace Pants

PilyQ $154 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Beach Scene Mesh Palazzo Cover-Up Pants

Kohl's $38 (Originally $77) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

What a Catch Cover-Up Pants

Isabella Rose $80 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Wide-leg pants in black satin, lace, and chiffon

Givenchy $2,454 (Originally $6,135) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Side Tie Pants

Jonathan Simkhai $295 SHOP NOW

