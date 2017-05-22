Kendall Jenner Just Wore the $17 Trend That Every Fashion Girl Loves

There are some trends that only last for a season, but the sock and heel movement isn't going anywhere. Of course, we were rocking our summer heels throughout last fall (and even winter) thanks to cozy tube socks. But Kendall Jenner demonstrated how to wear the trendy combo on sunny days during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

All you need is your favorite pair of sandals and a sheer ankle sock. Jenner modeled the summery version of the trend with a dainty pair of Wolford Nude 8 socks ($17; wolfordshop.com), metallic Jimmy Choo heels, and a stunning Giambattista Valli dress.

And even if you aren't a heel-wearing girl, you can still make the trend work because it looks just as cool with flats. A pair of Gucci Princetown Loafers next to a delicate pair of fishnet socks equals a match made in (style) heaven.

Ahead, you'll find our favorite sheer ankle socks that will keep your outfits looking cool this summer.