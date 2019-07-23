At Least 9 Women, Including Shay Mitchell, Have This Bikini

Image zoom Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Shay Mitchell just announced that she's expecting her first child, but preparing for motherhood hasn't slowed the busy actress and entrepreneur down. She's making big plans for the launch of new mesh bags with her travel brand Béis and, over the weekend, the expectant mom put in werk in Cuixmala, Mexico to promote her new curated collection of summer selections at Revolve.

"There’s a piece for everybody, no matter your style," Mitchell exclusively tells InStyle.com. "We have really bright neons and there are also more subdued colors such as neutrals and blacks."

If you're one of Mitchell's 25 million Instagram followers, you might have seen Mitchell (and eight of her friends) shutting things down in one of the sexy bikinis. In her caption, Mitchell wrote, "When you and your eight friends all show up in the same outfit but no one wants to change ..." That underwire bikini ($78; revolve.com) definitely almost broke the internet, but the Shaycation x Revolve roster has more than just swimsuits.

Mitchell's picks also include stretchy dresses ($168; revolve.com) that are easy to throw on, loose-fitting trousers ($148; revolve.com), and wear-everywhere jumpsuits ($168; revolve.com). "I love a good little onesie, especially in the summer," Mitchell adds. "We have a really cute sweatsuit outfit that’s perfect for the plane, too." Now all we need to do is learn how to work our angles like Shay.