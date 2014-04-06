Heroine Chic: Shailene Woodley's Best Looks From the Divergent Press Tour

Kelsey Glein
Apr 06, 2014 @ 4:00 pm

Shailene Woodley has been on our radar for years now, but lately she is making a splash in a big way. Aside from kicking butt in the box-office hit Divergent, the 22-year-old actress has also been slaying it on the red carpet. Over the past few weeks, Woodley has been turning out an eclectic mix of stylish looks on the Divergent press tour, and we're loving her bohemian-meets-glam ensembles, not to mention her fresh-faced beauty looks and sleek, short hair.

From intricately embroidered gowns to chic modern jumpsuits, Woodley takes fashion trends and gives them her own spin. "When I’m myself, I feel confident," she previously told us. "I like to be comfortable, so that’s the ideal." Somewhat of a risk-taker, Woodley's mantra to stay true to herself on the red carpet always comes through.

Some of our favorite looks: the black crepe Elie Saab jumpsuit and gold mirrored Rupert Sanderson pumps Woodley wore for the New York City screening; the white, plunging gown by Zuhair Murad with gold chain detail she donned for the movie's Berlin premiere; and the fully beaded one-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture gown and Stuart Weitzman sandals the actress chose for the Los Angeles opening (pictured above, left to right). What's yours?

See all of Shailene Woodley's looks from the Divergent press tour in our gallery, and catch the film in theaters nationwide right now!

1 of 11 Breuel-Bild/Daniel Hinz/DPA/ZUMAPRESS

Berlin Premiere

The actress wowed in a plunging Zuhair Murad gown with gold chain embellishments. Minimal jewelry and a shiny red lip finished the look.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Oscar Gonzalez/i-Images/ZUMAPRESS.com

Madrid Premiere

Woodley stunned in a red Donna Karan Atelier dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and Lina Noel jewelry.

3 of 11 Sipa USA

London Premiere

Woodley swept the red carpet in a lace-trimmed azure blue Stella McCartney gown, with her favorite gold pendant and a gold Lina Noel arm cuff for jewelry.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

The star shined in a Dolce & Gabbana black satin suit and red satin Dolce & Gabbana pumps.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Victor Chavez/WireImage

Mexico City Premiere

The actress glowed in a tangerine Roksanda Ilincic gown with a contrasting black strap that criss-crossed across the back, which she paired with a gold pendant necklace and black Brian Atwood sandals.

Advertisement
6 of 11 Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

New York City Screening

Woodley looked poised and chic in a sleeveless, crepe Elie Saab jumpsuit with a contoured waist and sheer bodice. A bold lip and gold mirrored Rupert Sanderson pumps completed her look.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Paul A. Hebert/Press Line Photos/Splash News

Los Angeles Premiere

The starlet sparkled in her fully beaded, bronze one-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture gown with draped detailing and a sexy thigh high slit. She kept the metallic theme going with gold foil Stuart Weitzman sandals.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto

Kate Winslet's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Celebration

Woodley shimmered in a blue-and-silver floral jacquard Preen sheath dress with a waist-cinching chartreuse skinny belt and black Narciso Rodriguez strappy heels.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Pacific Coast News

Toronto Premiere

The star stepped out in a casual look, courtesy of No.21, featuring a knit sweater over a blue button-front paired with embellished ankle-grazing trousers. Black Casadei pumps completed her look.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Chicago Screening

The actress selected a high-shine Diane von Furstenberg black-and-silver print dress, which she paired with Kurt Geiger London pumps.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Atlanta Screening

Woodley stunned in a white, exaggerated sleeve Alexander McQueen dress with killer heels.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!