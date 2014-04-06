Heroine Chic: Shailene Woodley's Best Looks From the Divergent Press Tour

Shailene Woodley has been on our radar for years now, but lately she is making a splash in a big way. Aside from kicking butt in the box-office hit Divergent, the 22-year-old actress has also been slaying it on the red carpet. Over the past few weeks, Woodley has been turning out an eclectic mix of stylish looks on the Divergent press tour, and we're loving her bohemian-meets-glam ensembles, not to mention her fresh-faced beauty looks and sleek, short hair.

From intricately embroidered gowns to chic modern jumpsuits, Woodley takes fashion trends and gives them her own spin. "When I’m myself, I feel confident," she previously told us. "I like to be comfortable, so that’s the ideal." Somewhat of a risk-taker, Woodley's mantra to stay true to herself on the red carpet always comes through.

Some of our favorite looks: the black crepe Elie Saab jumpsuit and gold mirrored Rupert Sanderson pumps Woodley wore for the New York City screening; the white, plunging gown by Zuhair Murad with gold chain detail she donned for the movie's Berlin premiere; and the fully beaded one-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture gown and Stuart Weitzman sandals the actress chose for the Los Angeles opening (pictured above, left to right). What's yours?

See all of Shailene Woodley's looks from the Divergent press tour in our gallery, and catch the film in theaters nationwide right now!