Shailene Woodley: Fashion Moments from 'The Fault in Our Stars' Tour
InStyle.com
May 12, 2014 @ 4:45 pm
Shailene Woodley attends The Fault In Our Stars Nashville fan event in a casual boyish look, topping off her heather gray AG Adriano Goldschmied tank and black Barbara Bui leather pants with a black embroidered beaded white Zuhair Murad blazer and Converses.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
For her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Shailene Woodley selected a flirty butterfly-print long-sleeve Valentino mini dress with hot pink Kurt Geiger pumps.
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Shailene Woodley attends the The Fault In Our Stars Miami Fan Event at Dolphin Mall in Florida in a sea and art inspired aquatic Preen Resort 2014 dress and shoes by Alejandro Ingelmo .
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
For her visit to Univision's Headquarters Despierta America in Miami, Florida Shailene Woodley for the cool and sporty look in a top and pants by Osman.
Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA
