So Many Shades of Pink Are Trending Right Now

Back in January, Pantone declared periwinkle as this year's reigning shade. But 2022 had other plans.

We're more than halfway through the year and it's safe to say that fashion has been serving up a lot of bold, vibrant colors. Among them are purple (in every shade), orange (with a focus on pumpkin spice and tangerine-inspired hues), and tomato soup red. But no color has been more captivating than pink, which is coming in hot this season and beyond (and yes, we do mean that literally).

The trend can be traced back to Valentino's fall/winter 2022 runway show in Paris, during which the designer presented a collection of couture clad in hot pink. Models strutted down the catwalk in the highlighter-esque hue, and even Zendaya wore head-to-toe neon pink, rocking a plunging V-neck blouse underneath a double-breasted blazer with matching trousers, both embroidered with floral appliqués. Shortly after, Warner Brothers released the first look at its upcoming live-action Barbie movie, which featured Margot Robbie beaming behind the wheel of a bright pink convertible.

Now, pink is in, and everywhere, in multiple different shades.

Zendaya. Getty Images

Celebrities, especially, can't get enough of the eye-catching color: Vanessa Hudgens wore a matching bubble gum pink set on vacation in Rome, while Hailey Bieber's recent interpretation of business casual featured a hot-pink micro-mini dress under an oversized charcoal blazer. Dua Lipa also donned the shock-factor shade on her Future Nostalgia Tour, while Kim Kardashian channeled the Barbiecore aesthetic in a cropped Balenciaga zip-up hoodie, high-waisted nylon stiletto boot pants, and bedazzled accessories.

All this to say, if you thought millennial pink was a vibe, these striking and subtle alternatives are a full-blown movement. Ahead, we're calling out the shades of pink that continue to pop up on the red carpet and beyond. If our instincts are correct, they'll continue making headlines for months to come, so let this list serve as inspiration for your own color story.