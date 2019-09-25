Yes, Sexy Turtlenecks Do Exist — Here Are 10 of Our Favorites
With sheer, cutout, and sparkly options, the basic fall top can look, well, not so basic.
Somehow, designers are still managing to re-imagine the turtleneck. And this season, the classic fall wardrobe staple has gotten a sexy makeover. Say hello to the nude turtleneck, which leaves you both totally covered up and totally uncovered.
It's a trend that's been adopted by most of the Kardashian household as well as stars like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and Ashley Graham. If a completely see-through turtle is a little too risqué for you, perhaps a few strategically placed panels of lace are what you need to cure your current turtleneck malaise.
My personal favorite update is the cut-out turtleneck. Emerging brands like The Range specialize in making wardrobe basics like this, well, not so basic. The Range has cleverly found ways to show a little skin with unexpected slits. Of course, those cut-outs won't exactly keep your clavicles warm, but that's nothing a fall jacket can't fix.
To see exactly how designers are turning turtlenecks into sexy blouses, scroll through my list of favorites below.
1. The Range One-Shoulder Turtleneck
2. Hofmann Copenhagen Karen Lace Mock-Neck Top
3. Eloquii Cropped Sequin Turtleneck
4. A.W.A.K.E. Mode Cut-Out Turtleneck
5. 4SI3NNA Cut-Out Long-sleeve Bodysuit
6. Our Legacy Slim Turtleneck
7. Wayf Berklin Top
8. Ksubi Viper Sheer Turtleneck Top
9. Express One Eleven Cut-Out Mock-Neck Tee
10. Mugler Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
