Yes, Sexy Turtlenecks Do Exist — Here Are 10 of Our Favorites

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Somehow, designers are still managing to re-imagine the turtleneck. And this season, the classic fall wardrobe staple has gotten a sexy makeover. Say hello to the nude turtleneck, which leaves you both totally covered up and totally uncovered.

It's a trend that's been adopted by most of the Kardashian household as well as stars like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and Ashley Graham. If a completely see-through turtle is a little too risqué for you, perhaps a few strategically placed panels of lace are what you need to cure your current turtleneck malaise.

My personal favorite update is the cut-out turtleneck. Emerging brands like The Range specialize in making wardrobe basics like this, well, not so basic. The Range has cleverly found ways to show a little skin with unexpected slits. Of course, those cut-outs won't exactly keep your clavicles warm, but that's nothing a fall jacket can't fix.

To see exactly how designers are turning turtlenecks into sexy blouses, scroll through my list of favorites below.

1. The Range One-Shoulder Turtleneck

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $145; net-a-porter.com.

2. Hofmann Copenhagen Karen Lace Mock-Neck Top

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $145; intermixonline.com.

3. Eloquii Cropped Sequin Turtleneck

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $80; eloquii.com.

4. A.W.A.K.E. Mode Cut-Out Turtleneck

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $335; modaoperandi.com.

5. 4SI3NNA Cut-Out Long-sleeve Bodysuit

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $50; nordstrom.com.

6. Our Legacy Slim Turtleneck

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $215; needsupply.com.

7. Wayf Berklin Top

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $69; shopbop.com.

8. Ksubi Viper Sheer Turtleneck Top

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $140; shopbop.com.

9. Express One Eleven Cut-Out Mock-Neck Tee

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $35; express.com.

10. Mugler Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $675; net-a-porter.com.