6 One-Piece Swimsuits Way Sexier Than Any Bikini

*Insert terrible pun using Justin Timberlake’s 2006 chart-topper “SexyBack” here.* If you’re in the market to seriously amp up your one-piece swimsuit, then look no further than these six not-your-basic one-piece suits where it’s all about the back. Consider it your modern update on the good ol’ Baywatch classic.

VIDEO: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

From criss-cross bands to delicate straps to bold cutouts, shop sexy one-piece swimsuits that’ll have you rethinking that basic bikini.