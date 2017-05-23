6 One-Piece Swimsuits Way Sexier Than Any Bikini

*Insert terrible pun using Justin Timberlake’s 2006 chart-topper “SexyBack” here.* If you’re in the market to seriously amp up your one-piece swimsuit, then look no further than these six not-your-basic one-piece suits where it’s all about the back. Consider it your modern update on the good ol’ Baywatch classic.

From criss-cross bands to delicate straps to bold cutouts, shop sexy one-piece swimsuits that’ll have you rethinking that basic bikini.

Her Swimwear Nylon-Lycra Swimsuit

available at herthelabel.com $195 SHOP NOW
Solid & Striped Polyamide-elastane Swimsuit

available at shopbop.com $158 SHOP NOW
Ward Whillas Nylon-spandex Swimsuit

available at wardwhillas.com $325 SHOP NOW
Dos Gardenias Lycra Swimsuit

available at dosgardenias.com $365 (originally $408) for similar style SHOP NOW
Haight Lycra Swimsuit

available at farfetch.com $198 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
Araks Nylon-elastane Swimsuit

available at net-a-porter.com $335 SHOP NOW

