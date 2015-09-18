How to Wear a Sexy Dress with Boots like Gigi Hadid

There are many things that we can learn from Gigi Hadid. The face of Maybelline's quick fashion domination embodies so many #goals it's hard to keep up. Recently, the middle Hadid stepped out for a date night with beau Joe Jonas in a LBD by Aussie brand Kookai, but the leggy blonde opted for a low-heeled Chelsea boot instead of the expected sexy strappy heel. Maybe it's because she is a few inches taller than her beloved or maybe she is tired of the unspoken “going out rule” requirement, either way, we dig it. Clearly, you can still look super hot and manage to be comfortable. Here are 9 ways to get her look.