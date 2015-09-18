How to Wear a Sexy Dress with Boots like Gigi Hadid

SPW / Splash News
Danielle Prescod
Sep 18, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

There are many things that we can learn from Gigi Hadid. The face of Maybelline's quick fashion domination embodies so many #goals it's hard to keep up. Recently, the middle Hadid stepped out for a date night with beau Joe Jonas in a LBD by Aussie brand Kookai, but the leggy blonde opted for a low-heeled Chelsea boot instead of the expected sexy strappy heel. Maybe it's because she is a few inches taller than her beloved or maybe she is tired of the unspoken “going out rule” requirement, either way, we dig it. Clearly, you can still look super hot and manage to be comfortable. Here are 9 ways to get her look.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

Topshop dress, $125; topshop.com. Aldo boot, $120; aldoshoes.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

Kookai dress, $120; kookai.com. Pretty Ballerinas boot, $243; farfetch.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

L’Agence dress, $364; avenue32.com. French Connection boot, $160; lordandtaylor.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

Alexander Wang dress, $853; harrods.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs boot, $450; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

Elizabeth and James dress, $237; farfetch.com. Anna Baiguera boot, $374, farfetch.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo:

 Zara dress, $149; zara.com. Chloe boot, $1,150; ssense.com.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

Choies dress, $17; choies.com. Barneys New York boot, $145; barneyswarehouse.com.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

Rotita dress, $32; rotita.com. Freda Salvador boot, $625; saksfifthavenue.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Shop the combo: 

Bouchra Jarrar dress, $1,575; farfetch.com. Barneys New York boot, $395; barneys.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!