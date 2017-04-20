Serena Williams's $99 One-Piece and 5 More Chic Maternity Swimsuits

serenaunmatched/Snapchat
Alexis Bennett
Apr 20, 2017 @ 10:30 am

On Wednesday morning, we all freaked when Serena Williams announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Her growing baby bump looked so adorable in the Snapchat post, but what really kept our attention was her bright, yellow one-piece swimsuit. It turns out the expectant mother was rocking a custom design from the brand La Blanca. We haven't been able to find Williams's exact color, but you can shop the same style in black here for only $99.

The side-button design is not a maternity swimsuit, but it got us thinking about how tough it can be to find chic options for expectant moms. There's a bunch of frumpy styles that aren't too flattering. But that's why we decided to round up our favorite stylish one-pieces below.

VIDEO: 9 Serena Williams Quotes to Get You Through the Day

 

Keep reading to find a chic swimsuit to help you channel William's fun beach-ready look.

1 of 5

Wolf & Whistle Maternity Strappy Back Swimsuit

$46 SHOP NOW
2 of 5

Maternal America Maternity 'Jasmine' Swimsuit

$111 SHOP NOW
3 of 5

Pez D'Or Ibiza One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

$98 SHOP NOW
4 of 5

Jessica Simpson Ruched Maternity Tankini Swimsuit

$60 SHOP NOW
5 of 5

Sea Angel Maternity High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

$40 SHOP NOW

