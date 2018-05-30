Serena Williams Created an Affordable Clothing Line That's Balmain Meets Juicy Couture

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
May 30, 2018

If Balmain and Juicy Couture had a baby, it would be Serena. Well, that's at least how Serena Williams describes her eponymous new fashion brand.

"I was obsessed with Juicy growing up, so this is my version of that," Williams tells Women's Wear Daily, explaining the inspiration behind the tracksuits in her collection. In addition to athleisure-inspired pieces decked out with the 'S' logo, the Serena label will offer denim and office-ready staples like sharp-shouldered blazers. "I love a shoulder pad," Williams adds. "I put an extra one in for mine to get a real structured, Balmain look."

Prices for the 12-piece collection start at $35 and go up to $250. That's impressive, especially considering that this is the tennis champion's first solo fashion venture. Previously, she worked with HSN and Nike on clothing collaborations, but the Serena label is 100 percent her own.

The collection is shoppable starting today at serenawilliams.com. Keep scrolling to see which designs InStyle editors aren't letting get away.

1 of 9

What is Your "S"? Logo Tee

$40
2 of 9

Weekend Cropped Sweatshirt

$60
3 of 9

Palm Beach Slip Dress

$125
4 of 9

Essential Mock Crop

$75
5 of 9

Signature S Bralette

$45
6 of 9

Modern Denim Dress

$205
7 of 9

Essential Pencil Skirt

$88
8 of 9

Varsity Zipper Dress

$195
9 of 9

Metro Satin Jogger

$175

