Serena Williams Just Wore the Coolest Sneakers with This Affordable Bridesmaid Dress

Image zoom SERENAWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

Love is definitely in the air. I can't go online without seeing a soon-to-be bride announcing her engagement or reading about celebrity wedding news. (Congrats, J.Law!) And it's not just the brides who are getting the attention. Recently, Serena Williams attended her sister-in-law Hailey Ohanian's wedding with her husband and two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and the photos are unbelievably adorable.

Alexis was the cutest flower girl in the wedding and Williams couldn't help but show off the adorable pics on Instagram.

"She took her flower girl job very seriously," Williams captioned the photo before congratulating the bride and the groom. Alexis made our hearts melt while wearing a peach one-shoulder tulle dress with sparkly flats.

RELATED: 10 Stunning Engagement Rings That Are Totally One-of-a-Kind

Williams also looked beautiful in a pink halter-top dress by Azazie ($129; azazie.com). The online shopping website has one of the most inclusive collections of bridesmaid dresses I've ever seen, with a ton of color combinations and size options.

In the pictures above, Williams also gave us a little peek at her shoes, and it appears that she anchored her look with a comfortable pair of sneakers. And are those rhinestones I see? Cute and comfortable? Smart move, Serena.