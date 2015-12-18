11 Sequined Statement Pieces to Make You Shine Bright This Holiday Season

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Dec 18, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

Finding the perfect outfit for your next holiday bash is no small feat. An easy way to stand out while still looking chic is with one of our favorite festive textures: sequins. The key to wearing the trend is sticking to one statement piece. From dazzling dresses to eye-catching pumps, below are 11 pieces sure to light up the night. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew 

Throw your hair back into a simple chignon and let these earrings be the focal point. 

$65 (originally $78); jcrew.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

Warehouse 

Throw this sequined scarf on nonchalantly for Kate Moss-like appeal.

$18 (origianlly $29); asos.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

BCBG 

Pair this clutch with a metallic silver pump for extra shine. 

$56 (originally $98); lordandtaylor.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Marciano 

Steal the spotlight in a head-turning dress, but balance out the sparkle with a black pump. 

$298; marciano.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors 

This high-shine, black midi skirt is a sophisticated take on the trend. 

$141 (originally $235); net-a-porter.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

French Connection 

Don’t be afraid to add some color. Pair this vibrant mini with knee-high boots for a mod moment. 

$178; frenchconnection.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop 

Transform a classic LBD with a glittery jacket. 

$115; topshop.com  

8 of 11 Courtesy

Kate Spade 

Get the party started with a sparkly Mary Jane. 

$350; nordstrom.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins 

A deep oxblood number is festive without being over the top.

$44 (originally $89); dorothyperkins.com 

10 of 11 Courtesy

Mango 

Pair this sequined tank with liquid leather leggings for a rocker vibe.

$80 (originally $100); mango.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

Temper this loud sequined pant with a soft, white silk blouse. 

$40; hm.com 

