11 Sequined Statement Pieces to Make You Shine Bright This Holiday Season

Finding the perfect outfit for your next holiday bash is no small feat. An easy way to stand out while still looking chic is with one of our favorite festive textures: sequins. The key to wearing the trend is sticking to one statement piece. From dazzling dresses to eye-catching pumps, below are 11 pieces sure to light up the night.

RELATED: 18 Affordable Pieces of Festive Holiday Jewelry That Are Merry and Bright