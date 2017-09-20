The 2018 Trend That Fashion Girls Are Already Wearing

Brace yourselves. You're about to start seeing sequins all over your timeline. As soon as Fashion Month ended, celebrities started giving the Spring 2018 trend a try. Yeah, we're talking about the same dazzling embellishments that are always a red-carpet winner. But now, sequins are starting to pop up in street-style looks, too. (In the daytime, people.) Fashion girls are taking note from the Spring 2018 shows and giving their sequin designs a casual makeover that actually looks amazing during even when the sun is out.

So how are they able to make it work without looking like they're taking on the walk of shame? It's all about mixing in laid-back essentials. Your go-to basics—like button-down shirts, jeans, and flats—are key to pulling off the daytime sequin look.

Don't be shy. Find out exactly how it's done in the roundup below.