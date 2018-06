September 2006

It was a crisp day in the Big Apple, and Eva Mendes dressed appropriately in a sweater dress and chocolate knee-high boots by Max Azria. The actress was attending the designer's show during New York Fashion Week.And speaking of Fashion Week, be sure to check out Hal Rubenstein's daily and delicious StyleFile dispatches. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: neimanmarcus.com Boots: 6pm.com Bag: eluxury.com