Selena Gomez's Best Tour Looks

Selena Gomez is midway through her sold-out world tour, and she's been proving that her on-stage style is just as sexy and surprising as it is on the red carpet. We caught up with her longtime stylist, Basia Richard to hear the inspiration and thoughts behind her tour looks. Richard, shown inset, told InStyle.com there’s a distinct difference in what she wears depending on the performance, “As a musician, she wants to be sexier and more grown up, as an actress, we keep it softer and more glamorous.” Click through the gallery to hear what she has to say about the inspiration behind her looks on stage and follow Richard on twitter @basiarichard and Instagram @basiamld.

White Hot

"This is a first look of the show. It was all Selena's idea. She wanted to wear something easy and fun. And since her look was quite simple, I decided to spice it up with fun boots. When you look closer there are Selena's initial that we laser cut and put all over. I wanted this to look more artistic and cool."
Two-for-One

"My idea was to give Selena options. She wears the long fringe and braided skirt for the first two songs and then changes it into a short skirt. It gives her two different looks. One is more sensual and the other one is more sexy and fun."
Chic Cut-Outs

"We had a different dress originally for the acoustic version, but at the fittings for the VMA's, Selena saw this gown from Herve Leger and fell in love. It was a perfect dress for the slow, acoustic part of the show."
Golden Goddess

"We wanted to go for a flapper look that is made with Swarovski stones. I definitely wanted to make it more edgy and decided to style it with black lace boots with gold trim. We used different shades of the stones to give more depth."

