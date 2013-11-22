Selena Gomez's Best Tour Looks

Selena Gomez is midway through her sold-out world tour, and she's been proving that her on-stage style is just as sexy and surprising as it is on the red carpet. We caught up with her longtime stylist, Basia Richard to hear the inspiration and thoughts behind her tour looks. Richard, shown inset, told InStyle.com there’s a distinct difference in what she wears depending on the performance, “As a musician, she wants to be sexier and more grown up, as an actress, we keep it softer and more glamorous.” Click through the gallery to hear what she has to say about the inspiration behind her looks on stage and follow Richard on twitter @basiarichard and Instagram @basiamld.

