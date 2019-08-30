Selena Gomez Has Been Wearing This Up-and-Coming Brand All Summer

Image zoom selenagomez/Instagram

It's hard to believe that a little over two years ago, the LA-based brand Staud didn't even exist. Within that short period of time it has become a hit in Hollywood, especially in Selena Gomez's closet. And the brand is quickly trickling into the mainstream shopping arena as some of our favorite mall retailers like Nordstrom rush to stock up on Staud merchandise. Last year, the Staud Shirley bag ($195; nordstrom.com) was one of the most-searched for handbags on the Lyst Index, beating out those coveted Gucci bags.

This year is all about the Staud Bisset bucket bag ($395; nordstrom.com), according to Gomez. She's been spotted carrying the white tortoise-shell trimmed purse more than four times this summer alone.

Staud clothes are blowing up just as quickly. Most recently, Gomez attended the Kacey Musgraves concert (pictured at the top) in a Staud Frites dress ($225; saks.com). It's that perfect in-between-seasons dress, with 3/4 sleeves and a blue and white gingham print. And earlier this summer, Gomez gave us major style inspo in a coordinating set by the brand. Celebs like Sophie Turner and Katy Perry have also worn some of Staud's hard-to-resist, matching sets.

As expected, Staud has a few new items in its fall collection that are already starting to go viral (we're looking at you, Moon bag). So you might as well jump on the emerging fashion brand before all of your friends do.

