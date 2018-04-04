Selena Gomez's Pretty PJs Cost $20—and You Can Get Them at Target

It's no secret that Selena Gomez loves wearing fancy pajamas. We've spotted her incorporating pj's into her red carpet and street style looks time and time again. From Oscar de la Renta to Olivia Von Halle, the singer has rocked some of the most luxurious labels in the world. And of course, those high-end designs are definitely nice, but nobody can resist a good Target find. Not even Gomez and her friends.

Gomez and her ladies came together for a mega sleepover, and they all matched in cozy Gilligan & O'Malley pajamas ($20; target.com).

REBEKA_W/INSTAGRAM

The pajama set comes in black, pink, and gray; but Gomez and her friends chose the pink set, because, well, pink. Now, we just need to find out when Puma is going to re-stock those thigh-high socks...