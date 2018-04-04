Selena Gomez's Pretty PJs Cost $20—and You Can Get Them at Target

It's no secret that Selena Gomez loves wearing fancy pajamas. We've spotted her incorporating pj's into her red carpet and street style looks time and time again. From Oscar de la Renta to Olivia Von Halle, the singer has rocked some of the most luxurious labels in the world. And of course, those high-end designs are definitely nice, but nobody can resist a good Target find. Not even Gomez and her friends.
Gomez and her ladies came together for a mega sleepover, and they all matched in cozy Gilligan & O'Malley pajamas ($20; target.com).
REBEKA_W/INSTAGRAM
The pajama set comes in black, pink, and gray; but Gomez and her friends chose the pink set, because, well, pink. Now, we just need to find out when Puma is going to re-stock those thigh-high socks...
Show Transcript
Hey, look what I found in the pool? Okay, let me see. These questions. Perfect, I love questions. Don't you? Yes. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] What's the last thing you Googled? Actually, a Bible verse. What? Yeah. [UNKNOWN] What a good influence on our young. I don't Don't give me that. Alright, go ahead. What's one thing you've liberated from a set or a shoot? That I've actually inherited [CROSSTALK]? Perhaps it's come home with you. I got to keep my wand when I was on my show. Have you used your wand lately? No. It's in a pretty little frame, and I keep it somewhere special [CROSSTALK] If you get angry at someone can you just go, I. I wish. Curse you! [LAUGH] What's one accessory that gives you instant confidence? Surprisingly a nice little black dress. Just a simple Jen Anniston type of dress. Cuz you can look very minxy in those. Yeah. Mm-hm. Classy. What is the movie you will watch every single time? Serendipity>>Is it because it's so serendipidous>>Perhaps but I also adore Kate Beckinsale>>Do you like ice skating?>>No because I'm not good at it. Do you?>>No>>Ok>>And what are you reading right now>>I'm actually reading Feelers by Arian Huffington. There she is. That's it. There it was. Done. [NOISE]