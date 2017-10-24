Steal Selena Gomez's Chic Style for Less Than $100

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Alexis Bennett
Oct 24, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Does Selena Gomez's flawless style ever take a day off? We haven't noticed. Even when she's running errands in a casual look she always delivers a head-turning moment. And her latest red-carpet outfit was no different.

During the InStyle Awards on Monday evening, Gomez hit the scene wearing a Jacquemus creation. The black dress has thin straps, and it's the perfect reminder that less is always more. But at the same time, this isn't your average little black dress. The design includes subtle details that make it stand out from the typical LBD. Get into the ruching that extends along the side and the asymmetric neck and hemline. Gomez added a touch of attitude with quirky, nude heels also from Jacquemus and topped off her chic ensemble with hoop earrings.

Sadly, the exact dress won't be up for grabs until next spring. But you can totally score a similar look as early as next weekend with these look-alike options below.

1 of 3

Asymmetric Hem Slip Dress

Recreate Gomez's look with this affordable dupe from Topshop.

Topshop $50
2 of 3

Lavelle Ankle Strap Sandal

Grab nude heels and add a bit of texture with velvet details.

Chinese Laundry $40 (Originally $80)
3 of 3

Flat Hoop Earrings

And top off your look with affordable hoops.

BP $8

