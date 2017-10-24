Steal Selena Gomez's Chic Style for Less Than $100

Does Selena Gomez's flawless style ever take a day off? We haven't noticed. Even when she's running errands in a casual look she always delivers a head-turning moment. And her latest red-carpet outfit was no different.

During the InStyle Awards on Monday evening, Gomez hit the scene wearing a Jacquemus creation. The black dress has thin straps, and it's the perfect reminder that less is always more. But at the same time, this isn't your average little black dress. The design includes subtle details that make it stand out from the typical LBD. Get into the ruching that extends along the side and the asymmetric neck and hemline. Gomez added a touch of attitude with quirky, nude heels also from Jacquemus and topped off her chic ensemble with hoop earrings.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Sadly, the exact dress won't be up for grabs until next spring. But you can totally score a similar look as early as next weekend with these look-alike options below.

VIDEO: The Secrets Behind the Dresses at the InStyle Awards