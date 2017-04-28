Copy Selena Gomez's Gingham Outfit with These Dupes

John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Alexis Bennett
Apr 28, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Selena Gomez made our fashion hearts melt yesterday when she changed into three outfits for WE Day. She kept things laid-back during the ceremony with denim pieces, sweaters, and jackets. But during the red-carpet portion, she wowed us in a light blue gingham suit by Brock Collection.

It's a fall 2017 design, so it's not available for purchase just yet. But Gomez proved that it also looks amazing in the spring. That's why we decided to find out how to recreate the chic ensemble right now.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

VIDEO: Selena Gomez's Changing Looks

 

Ahead, you'll find our favorite gingham tops and bottoms to help you channel Gomez's trend-setting style.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Gingham Top

Topshop $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Satin-Trimmed Printed Crepe Straight-Leg Pants

Paul & Joe $365 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Top

J. Crew $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Ruffle Waist Gingham Trousers

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Gingham Shirting Boatneck Top

Tibi $325 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!