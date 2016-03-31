Selena Gomez Is Bringing Back Your Denim Skirt From High School 

Priya Rao
Mar 31, 2016

There's no denying that we are major fans of "It" girl Selena Gomez's personal style. In fact, we're so taken with the starlet that we've studied up heavily on her sartorial findings, but she recently stepped out in something that had us a tad perplexed: a frayed denim mini skirt. Now, we were fans, along with Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, of the staple in the late '90s and early aughts when we were in high school, but is the jean mini currently making a comeback? Apparently, according to Gomez (Kendall Jenner and Rihanna are also devotees).

Now, Gomez gave her casual piece the high-fashion treatment by pairing it with a black lace-up top and slinky open-toe knee-high boots. Clearly, marrying the skirt with a graphic tee and Ugg boots is no longer an option. We guarantee that you'll be ahead of the pack if you bring back your frayed denim minis sooner rather than later. Ahead, 8 styles that you will be sporting all spring and summer long.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

$40; zara.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

American Eagle

$30 (originally $40); ae.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Marques'Almeida for Topshop

$52 (originally $115); theoutnet.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Current/Elliott

$85 (orignally $188); theoutnet.com

5 of 8

H&M

$20; hm.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

$58; us.topshop.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Abercrombie & Fitch

$48; abercrombie.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$123 (originally $205); stylebop.com

