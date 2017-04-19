Get Selena Gomez's Coachella Look for Less

Ann Jacoby
Apr 19, 2017

We're still thinking about the floral sundress that Selena Gomez wore to Coachella over the weekend, and more importantly, how to get the look ourselves. The retro daisy print was both graphic and playful and the perfect outfit for any spring event on your calendar (not just for flirting with your rumored boyfriend at a music festival). We would style ours in the same way the singer did with a simple pair of sneakers, matching neck scarf, and tinted sunglasses. 

Selena's silk dress is from HVN, whose charming prints are all so great it's difficult to only choose one. Their products range from $500-$600, so we've rounded up 12 fun, floral dresses that will recreate the singer's look but are easier on your wallet. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS

American Eagle Outfitters $40 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

OPENING CEREMONY

Opening Ceremony available at NET-A-PORTER $350 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

ZARA

Zara $70 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

ARITZIA

Aritzia $70 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Topshop $90 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

MAJE

Maje $395 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

GANNI

Ganni $150 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

CARVEN

Carven available at FARFETCH $283 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

ALICE + OLIVIA

Alice + Olivia $265 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

MOTHER OF PEARL

Mother of Pearl available at The Outnet $198 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

TORY BURCH

Tory Burch $350 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

MARIMEKKO

Marimekko $295 SHOP NOW

