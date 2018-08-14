Selena Gomez Designed a Fanny Pack

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Aug 14, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Selena Gomez is at it again — adding her personal touch to Coach's iconic brand. This time, she's going all out with trendy bags (sorry, this fanny pack is too good to resist), accessories, and ready-to-wear pieces.

You'll see the singer-slash-actress sitting pretty in some of the campaign images, wearing a cardigan ($495; coach.com) over a lilac slip dress ($495; coach.com) and holding an embellished satchel ($475; coach.com). And if you head to her Instagram, you'll spot Gomez posing it up with her friends, who are clearly obsessed with the 26-year-old's designs just as much as we are.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Mirrors Meghan Markle in Identical Oscar de la Renta Print

 

And they aren't the only ones going crazy over the limited-edition line. Fans are going crazy in the comment section because there are so many goodies to choose from. But we made things easier by dropping our faves for you to shop below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Belt Bag

You might not have been sold on the fanny pack movement, but how could you resist this blush option with that shiny gold zipper? We can just picture this one across our chest now.

$195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Selena iPhone X Case

Gomez's perfect handwriting is sprinkled throughout the collection with her motto "not perfect, always me." And we love how it gives this less-is-more phone case a cute twist.

$50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Crystal Embellished Windbreaker

I know it's too hot to think about cool temperatures, but trust us. This stylish windbreaker will come in handy for chilly fall days ahead.

$395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Trousers

We love a power suit, especially one that involves pretty pastels. They just make getting dressed for work a bit more exciting.

$295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Slip Dress

Channel Selena Gomez's flawless style with help from this trendy silk dress. All you need is a turtleneck, and you'll be able to keep it in rotation throughout the fall, too.

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Leather Jacket With Faux Fur

Leather jackets will never go out of style, and you can wear them with just about everything. And this investment piece comes with a removable faux fur collar, which is perfect for when you want to glam things up.

$1,095 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Knit Scarf With Bunny

This soft wool scarf would make the perfect gift for a friend. Actually, it's too cute. We're keeping this one to ourself.

$195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Knit Hat With Bunny

And while we're at it, the matching beanie is also a must, and it'll come in handy for bad hair days.

$150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Star Bag Charm

Decorate your new Coach bag with a cute charm or use it to jazz up your boring keychains.

$50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Selena Bond Bag With Crystal Embellishment

We can't say no to the stylish bag Selena's posing with in the ad campaign. So this satchel is definitely on our wish list, too.

$475 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!