Hear Me Out: Scooby Doo Has Some Great Outfit Ideas For 2021

The pleated skirts! The non-skinny jeans! I'll be copying these looks for the rest of the year.

I'm definitely guilty of stealing styling tricks from old TV shows and movies but, while that typically means investing in knee-highs after binging The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, or channeling Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30, cartoons aren't off-limits, either. Take Scooby-Doo, for instance: Every single one of those characters had impeccable style, and their outfits are weirdly in line with some of 2021's top fashion trends.

After spotting a meme that modernized Daphne's cute green and purple look (color blocking!), I really fell down a rabbit hole, realizing that Velma is clearly a fan of schoolcore and Fred dislikes skinny jeans. Who wouldn't want to kick back (or investigate mysteries) in Shaggy's oversized shirt? And, doesn't Scooby himself have decent taste in accessories?

Even influencers agree. Since then, I've randomly come across at least two different photos that call out the outfits worn by some of these characters, who first graced screens in 1969.

(Sure, the below might be an actual costume, but still! Tell me you wouldn't wear this!)

There's a whole lot more where these came from, and tons of inspiration to be had. Check out a few fashion tricks I'll probably steal from Scooby Doo this year — you might want to do the same.

Shaggy

The Outfit Tip

Aside from embracing earth tones like green and brown, Shaggy pulled off baggier pieces rather well. While his combo kind of reminds me of some ribbed staples you might find at Simon Miller, a slightly fancier and more structured way to steal his style is with a form-fitting crop top (bring on those cutouts, too!) and loose, faux leather pants or even khakis.

Daphne

The Outfit Tip

I love the way green and purple look together, and considering Daphne was wearing it in '69, I'd argue it's a bold yet timeless combination. There are multiple ways to pull it off yourself, but the easiest is with a pair of lime pants (any material will do!) and a purple top or tee. It's effortless and super simple, but still comes across as elevated and statement-making.

Also, while it's not pictured here, I, too, am a fan of amping up an old dress with a neck scarf or a bandana. It's a fun way to accessorize all those breezy minis and maxis during the spring and summer months.

Velma

The Outfit Tip

Sweater season might be on its way out, but I do keep a few in my rotation year-round, just like Velma (although she does only own one outfit). No matter the color, it's a solid solution for cooler summer nights, or days when the AC is turned up too high. And, when paired with a pleated tennis skirt (along with long songs and Mary-Janes!), it's the perfect take on 2021's schoolcore trend, which is still taking over social media. To be honest, no one would think twice if you copied this character's entire fashion formula.

However, if skirts aren't your thing, try sticking with the preppy vibe inspired by this mystery-solver. Knot your favorite knit around your neck, or layer up with an orange vest for a playful pop.

Fred

The Outfit Tip

Is Fred Gen-Z? Because the guy clearly isn't a fan of skinny jeans. Instead, he's embraced flares, and while the rest of his choices are fairly simple, he knows the power of a large collar and a scarf, two additions that helped keep his look from feeling boring.

Scooby

The Outfit Tip