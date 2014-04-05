Style File: Scarlett Johansson's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Scarlett Johnasson's style is never lost in translation.

Year after year, Johansson proves that she is always one to watch on the red carpet. From the girl next door to femme fatale, the actress continually keeps us on our toes. But no matter which way Johansson's style sways, she always shows up with that look-at-me, bombshell style. Dolce & Gabbana (Johansson is a face for the Italian label) designer Domenico Dolce agrees. He told us in our April issue,"The word that always comes to mind is bellisma!" Johansson was just that when she turned up on the Oscars red carpet in 2011 in head-to-toe lace perfection, courtesy of Dolce himself.

A few of our other favorite Johansson looks were also living la dolce vita. A timeless black chiffon Versace gown was our number one favorite look, and that sapphire, emerald, and diamond Bulgari bib necklace? Swoon. While the white sculptural Armani Privé dress (that took 120 hours to make!) proves that Johansson is willing to take a risk. Another playful look that made our list? A neon minidress that drapes her hourglass shape in all the right places.

Want more of Scar Jo? Look through our gallery to see her best red carpet looks ever. We break down each look—from every shoe to every piece of jewelry—and dish out designer quotes, too.