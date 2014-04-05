Style File: Scarlett Johansson's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Scarlett Johnasson's style is never lost in translation.

Year after year, Johansson proves that she is always one to watch on the red carpet. From the  girl next door to femme fatale, the actress continually keeps us on our toes. But no matter which way Johansson's style sways, she always shows up with that look-at-me, bombshell style. Dolce & Gabbana (Johansson is a face for the Italian label) designer Domenico Dolce agrees. He told us in our April issue,"The word that always comes to mind is bellisma!" Johansson was just that when she turned up on the Oscars red carpet in 2011 in head-to-toe lace perfection, courtesy of Dolce himself.

A few of our other favorite Johansson looks were also living la dolce vita. A timeless black chiffon Versace gown was our number one favorite look, and that sapphire, emerald, and diamond Bulgari bib necklace? Swoon. While the white sculptural Armani Privé dress (that took 120 hours to make!) proves that Johansson is willing to take a risk. Another playful look that made our list? A neon minidress that drapes her hourglass shape in all the right places.

Want more of Scar Jo? Look through our gallery to see her best red carpet looks ever. We break down each look—from every shoe to every piece of jewelry—and dish out designer quotes, too.

1 of 15 WireImage

In Balmain, 2015

Johansson slayed it on the red carpet at the London premiere of The Avengers: Age of Ultron in a breezy printed wide-leg Balmain one-piece. 

2 of 15 Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad, 2015

At the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, Johansson tapped her flirty side with a bubblegum pink Zuhair Murad one-piece that she styled with an aqua Roger Vivier clutch and pastel Sophia Webster heels.

3 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Atelier Versace, 2015

Johansson was radiant at the 2015 Oscars, taking her red carpet stroll in a curve-hugging custom emerald green Atelier Versace creation with an amazing Swarovski crystal-embroidered collar.

4 of 15 Doug Peters/PA Photos/ABACAPRESS

In Vivienne Westwood, 2014

Johansson worked her curves (and her baby bump) in a ruby faille Vivienne Westwood Red Label number, amping up the glamour in with a diamond wreath of a necklace and leopard print Christian Louboutin pumps.

5 of 15 VILLARD/REX USA

In Michael Kors, 2014

Mom-to-be Johansson stepped out looking utterly radiant in scarlet red Michael Kors suit and black tank. crop top and matching midi skirt, with black ankle-strap sandals. A gold statement necklace, a black clutch, and silver Schutz heels rounded out her look.

6 of 15 Venturelli/WireImage

In Versace, 2013

To début Under the Skin at the Venice Film Festival she selected a chiffon Versace gown that drapes her hourglass shape in all the right places. Though the embellished straps and full train provide flair, it is her jaw-dropping sapphire, emerald, and diamond Bulgari bib necklace that really brings the wow.

7 of 15 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2013

"No matter what she wears, this girl has attitude," says Gabbana of Johansson in sleek Dolce & Gabbana with turquoise Irene Neuwirth earrings.

8 of 15 Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Prada, 2012

We love the counterpoint of a milkmaid crown of braids with saucy lips (Dolce & Gabbana lipstick in Devil) as well as her rose-bodice Prada number paired with red Christian Louboutins.

9 of 15 Erik Pendzich/REX USA

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2012

Johansson, who is the face of Dolce & Gabbana's beauty and fragrance line, chose a one-of-a-kind tulle gown with a pearl-encrusted bustier for the Met Gala. "I've worn their clothes forever," she has said.

10 of 15 CHP/FameFlynet Pictures

In Dior, 2012

The actress looks sophisticated in a silk and organza Dior cocktail dress with a Tod's clutch and Roger Vivier shoes. Her thoughts on the black-and-white outfit? "Very chic."

11 of 15 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2011

"Before proposing a look to her, we always ask, 'What story do you want to tell?' " says Dolce of this custom lace Dolce amp Gabbana stunner she wore as a presenter at the Oscars. "It works because it matches her mood."

12 of 15 Stewart Cook/REX USA

In Armani Privé, 2010

This sculptural Armani Privé dress, which is inspired by the luminosity of moonlight, took 120 hours to make. The delicate sheen of the silk organza and aurora borealis lamé plays up the sparkle on her Kotur clutch and Armani Privé pumps.

13 of 15 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, 2010

In Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, she is "modern and sexy," says designer Justin Thornton. The mini's hue complements the cheery sunrise tattoo on her left arm.

14 of 15 © Stephane Cardinale/People Avenue/Corbis

In Louis Vuitton, 2010

"I have always leaned toward classic Hollywood glamour—it suits my body better," she has said. This '50s-style tea-length Louis Vuitton dress makes that point beautifully.

15 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Valentino, 2006

As a Golden Globes best supporting actress nominee for Match Point, the blond beauty raved about this gown's body-conscious design. "The support is all built in," she said. "It's the Valentino way."

