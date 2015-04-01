Scallop Patterns

InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015
Scallop Pattern
Gwyneth Paltrow in Jean Paul Gaultier
Stefano Micozzi/LFI
Brittany Snow, scallop pattern, Marchesa, the look, celebrity style, celebrity trend
Scallop Pattern
Brittany Snow in Marchesa
Kevin Parry/WireImage
Marion Cotillard, scallop pattern, Jean Paul Gaultier, the look, celebrity style, celebrity trend
Scallop Pattern
Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier
Julien Hekimian/WireImage
Heidi Klum, scallop pattern, Temperley, the look, celebrity style, celebrity trend
Scallop Pattern
Heidi Klum in Temperley London
Colin Stark/Getty Images
1 of 4 Stefano Micozzi/LFI

Scallop Pattern

Gwyneth Paltrow in Jean Paul Gaultier
2 of 4 Kevin Parry/WireImage

Scallop Pattern

Brittany Snow in Marchesa
3 of 4 Julien Hekimian/WireImage

Scallop Pattern

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier
4 of 4 Colin Stark/Getty Images

Scallop Pattern

Heidi Klum in Temperley London

