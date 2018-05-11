The $44 Bra That Completely Changed My Life

I was completely shook when Rihanna first launched her Fenty Beauty products. Now, I'm giving her my paycheck again for her new lingerie collection. On May 11, Rihanna officially launched Savage X Fenty with TechStyle Fashion Group. And the collection is hella inclusive with sizes ranging from 32A - 44DD and XS-3X. But what stood out the most to me on a personal level are the hard-to-find "nude" shades that will actually match my deep brown skin.

From underwear to shoes, it has always been a struggle to get my hands on skin-matching styles. And while I salute brands that have been putting inclusivity first for years (shout out to Nubian Skin and Naja), I am truly blown away by the way Savage X Fenty found the perfect combination of quality designs that are also affordable. You can get a great bra with comfortable support (because there's nothing worse than a bra that digs into your skin) for only $44. So yeah, I'm stocking up on a few pieces that I can wear everyday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And this lingerie lineup isn't only basics. There are four different categories. On the Reg includes your everyday essentials. U Cute spices things up with lace details. Damn gets a little feisty with garters and sheer corsets. And Black Widow is for those moments when you really need to shut things down with feather-trimmed robes and cupless bras, which we're calling boob thongs.

Head to the Savage X Fenty website now to shop the collection before it's gone.